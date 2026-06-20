Senate approves polarizing election overhaul over Democratic objections

The Brief Senate Republicans pushed through a divisive voting system overhaul to eliminate QR codes and create a new election committee. Democrats strongly object to the changes, accusing the majority party of shutting them out and wasting taxpayer money. A last-minute hand-recount amendment could delay future general election results for days or weeks, according to critics.



A fierce debate over how ballots are handled is moving forward after the Republican-led Senate pushed through a divisive bill to revamp the voting system. The polarizing legislation passed with a 33-19 vote following intense opposition from minority lawmakers.

Voting system overhaul

What we know:

At the heart of the legislation is a plan to establish a new nine-member committee tasked with creating recommendations on how to eliminate the use of QR codes to count ballots. Republican lawmakers also added a last-minute amendment requiring an automatic hand-recount of the top two races on a general election ballot. Sen. Max Burns said, "I think we can do it accurately and in a timely manner," calling the overall bill a positive path forward.

Delayed election results

What we don't know:

Critics argue that forcing an automatic hand-recount for major races could delay official election results for days or even weeks. However, officials have not yet confirmed how long the hand-counting process would take or what specific timelines local precincts would face.

Bipartisan process dispute

The backstory:

The Senate approved the measure during an ongoing special session at the state Capitol. Democratic lawmakers accuse the majority party of wasting taxpayer money on the special session without including bipartisan input or ensuring minority representation on the new nine-member committee.

Minority party objections

What they're saying:

Opponents of the bill argue that the process is completely shutting them out of crucial decisions regarding election security. Sen. Josh McClaurin said, "This is a huge issue, and it requires minority party input, so we'd like to see a committee that has democratic representation."

Other lawmakers expressed deep frustration with the swift passage of the changes. Sen. Harold Jones said, "To have us completely shut out from this process for such an important moment in time is just actually, it's despicable, and it's fundamentally anti-democratic."

Critics also claimed the late changes are designed to cast doubt on future election integrity. Sen. Kim Jackson said, "Republicans are kind of baking into the process an opportunity to raise doubt to create doubt in November so that they can contest what we know will be a blue wave."

Next legislative steps

What's next:

Following the successful vote in the Senate, the bill now moves to the House for consideration. Lawmakers will continue the debate as the legislation winds its way through the remainder of the state legislative process.