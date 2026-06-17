Georgia lawmakers set to tackle redistricting in special session

The Brief Georgia lawmakers are meeting in a special session to redraw legislative and congressional district maps following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on redistricting. The debate is expected to focus on the role of race in drawing district boundaries and the future of several key districts. Legislators must also address how votes will be counted after a previous law banned the use of QR codes in official ballot tabulations.



Georgia lawmakers are set to begin a special legislative session focused on redrawing the state's congressional and legislative district maps following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that limited the use of race as a predominant factor in redistricting.

What we know:

The session is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgia State Capitol. Any changes approved during the special session would not take effect until the 2028 election cycle.

Gov. Brian Kemp called lawmakers back to Atlanta after the court's ruling prompted the need to revisit the state's political maps.

Battle lines already drawn

Democrats and Republicans are entering the session with sharply different views on what the redistricting process should accomplish.

What they're saying:

Democratic lawmakers and civil rights advocates argue the proposed changes could weaken minority representation in Georgia and disproportionately affect Black voters.

"It's beyond politics at this point in time," Sen. Harold Jones II (D) said. "We understand it's a direct attack on African American communities and minority communities."

Republicans, meanwhile, argue the maps must be revised to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling.

"The Supreme Court decision is clear. That we can't have these racially gerrymandered maps anymore. They're illegal," Josh McKoon, Georgia Republican Party chairman, said.

Supporters of the changes contend that districts drawn primarily around race are no longer legally defensible and should be adjusted to meet constitutional requirements.

Key congressional district expected to be scrutinized

Dig deeper:

One district expected to receive significant attention is represented by Sanford Bishop, a Democrat whose southwest Georgia district is among the few remaining rural majority-Black congressional districts in the region.

The future of that district and others like it could become a focal point during negotiations and debate throughout the session.

Opponents of changes to the district argue they could reduce minority voting strength, while supporters say adjustments are necessary under the court's guidance.

Election administration also on agenda

Lawmakers are also expected to address how votes will be tabulated in future elections.

What we know:

Two years ago, the General Assembly approved legislation prohibiting the use of QR codes as part of Georgia's official vote count beginning July 1. However, lawmakers never approved a replacement method for tallying ballots.

As a result, legislators will need to determine how election officials will count votes moving forward before the new requirements take effect.

The outcome of the special session could have significant implications for Georgia elections in the years ahead, including the political landscape voters will encounter during the 2028 election cycle.