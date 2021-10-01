Sen. Ossoff meets with senior VA officials, veterans to discuss health care

article

Senator Jon Ossoff stepped up his efforts to support Georgia’s veterans and their health care.

Sen. Ossoff met Friday afternoon with veterans, health care workers, and administrators at the Mason Mill Recreation Center in Decatur.

The Democratic senator has tried to secure additional support for the Department of Veteran Affairs for maintenance upgrades and even construction at their facilities.

Ossoff said he will work hard to address the issues.

"My office is inundated by requests from veterans for care that the VA is not adequately or timely serving. And today with senior VA officials representing the Southeast region and at the Atlanta facility here, I raised with them these issues," Ossoff told reporters following his meetings.

In March, Senator Ossoff secured a $1.58 million grant from Veteran Affairs for state veterans’ homes in Milledgeville and Augusta.

