Sen. Jon Ossoff urges CSX to improve rail safety after derailments

article

The Brief U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into CSX Transportation after two recent train derailments in Georgia. Ossoff criticized CSX for "significant operational failures" and urged the company to improve rail safety to protect communities. Derailments in Tyrone and Smyrna caused no injuries, but Ossoff's office noted prior warnings about track issues before the Fayette County incident.



U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is calling for CSX Transportation to strengthen its rail safety measures following two recent train derailments in Georgia.

What we know:

Ossoff announced the launch of an investigation into the incidents, expressing serious concerns about the risks posed to nearby communities.

In a statement released Monday, Ossoff said, "These significant operational failures could have seriously injured or killed my constituents, and CSX must do more to prevent a more serious incident from occurring in the future."

The backstory:

The first derailment occurred on March 25 in Tyrone, Fayette County, where six CSX train cars went off the tracks. According to Ossoff’s office, law enforcement had warned the company about broken tracks hours before the derailment took place.

RELATED: Train derailment in Fayette County: Crews still working to remove train

Just six weeks later, 17 CSX train cars derailed overnight in Smyrna, coming to a stop just feet from nearby homes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident.

RELATED: Train derails in Smyrna neighborhood, cleanup underway

Ossoff’s investigation aims to determine what caused the derailments and what steps CSX is taking to prevent similar accidents in the future.