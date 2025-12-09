Sen. John F. Kennedy resigns to campaign full time for lt. governor

article

The Brief Sen. John F. Kennedy steps down after 11 years representing District 18 Says voters deserve full attention during legislative session Former Senate President Pro Tempore to continue statewide campaign



Republican State Senator John F. Kennedy has resigned his seat in the Georgia Senate as he shifts full time to his campaign for lieutenant governor, according to a press release.

What we know:

The announcement ends Kennedy’s 11-year tenure representing Senate District 18, which includes portions of Crawford, Monroe, Peach, Upson, Bibb and Houston counties. Kennedy originally announced in June that he was running for the position.

Kennedy said he believes stepping down will ensure residents have a senator solely focused on their priorities during the upcoming legislative session.

What they're saying:

"The 18th District deserves a senator this upcoming legislative session who will be entirely focused on their needs—not a statewide campaign," Kennedy said. He added that campaigning statewide would make it difficult to continue serving constituents effectively while running for higher office.

Kennedy, first elected in 2014, rose from Governor’s Floor Leader to become Senate President Pro Tempore, the chamber’s second-highest position. He was elected unanimously to the leadership post by all 55 senators.

While in office, Kennedy reportedly helped advance tax cuts, property tax relief, pay raises for teachers and law enforcement, measures restricting sanctuary city policies, legislation prohibiting boys from participating in girls’ sports, tort reform initiatives and Georgia’s first anti-Semitism law.

What's next:

Kennedy said he will now devote full time to his campaign ahead of the 2026 election.

