3 Toccoa teens charged in Hart County shooting, robbery

The Brief Three Toccoa teens are facing charges after a reported shooting and robbery on Andrew Floyd Road. Deputies said the shooting stemmed from an altercation that happened while the group was riding together. When authorities found the three teens, they found them in possession of numerous firearms.



Three Toccoa teenagers have been charged in connection with an alleged shooting and robbery that happened on Andrew Floyd Road this week.

What we know:

Around 6:14 p.m. on Monday, Hart County deputies responded to a reported shooting on Andrew Floyd Road near the intersection of Farm Road.

Responding deputies found the victim, who had been shot at, walking on Tom Rice Road. The victim said he had been riding in a blue Ford Mustang with three others when they stopped on Andrew Floyd Road, and an altercation occurred.

During the altercation, two of the individuals fired at the victim, and he ran away on foot.

Authorities put a BOLO out for the Mustang, and a Georgia State Patrol officer found it on Highway 17 near Martin.

The Mustang was pulled over, and three teens were arrested. Several firearms were found and confiscated from the car.

The following teens have been charged in connection with the alleged shooting:

Damien Jamier Hunter, 18, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm near a public highway.

Jordan Da’shon Robinson, 15, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm near a public highway.

Konner Logan Brown, 16, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the victim and the suspects are connected.