Semi-truck fire causes early morning mess on I-75SB at Delk Road

Motorists in Cobb County were advised to avoid Interstate 75 southbound near Delk Road as all lanes were blocked early Friday morning due to a semi-truck crash and fire.

The incident caused significant traffic delays, with backups extending to North Marietta Parkway. Traffic was being diverted off I-75 at Delk Road, and authorities urged drivers to seek alternative routes, such as Highway 41, or to delay their travel if possible.

According to Cobb County Fire, a truck carrying 80 barrels of brake fluid crashed into a bridge on the interstate and many of the barrels started leaking, burning and exploding. Fire crews extinguished the flames and began mitigating the hazardous material spill.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported at this time.

As of 7:30 a.m., drivers were able to use the express lane to get by the crash site. However, there are still heavy delays in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and to plan their commutes accordingly.