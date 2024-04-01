Security increased at Six Flags Over Georgia for spring break

As most Metro Atlanta students enjoy their spring break this week, Six Flags Over Georgia is preparing for increased visitors with extended hours. However, recent safety concerns have prompted discussions among Cobb County leaders regarding improvements around the park.

A closed-door meeting held last month addressed safety enhancements, particularly focusing on incidents that occurred during the park's opening day. Altercations escalated, leading to a Cobb County police officer shooting a 15-year-old. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported hundreds of attendees at the park that day.

Mayor Michael Owens of Mableton, along with the Cobb County sheriff, the city's police chief, and the general manager of Six Flags Over Georgia, convened to discuss potential safety measures. While specifics weren't disclosed, Mayor Owens mentioned considering enhancements to lighting and adjustments to pick-up and drop-off areas.

PREVIOUS STORIES

15-year-old critical after being shot by police officer near Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags Over Georgia brawl: Cobb County leaders address safety concerns

Mayor Owens emphasized the need for a collaborative approach, recognizing that there's no single solution to safety concerns. Six Flags Over Georgia issued a statement following the opening day incident, highlighting their use of state-of-the-art security systems, metal detectors, and close collaboration with Cobb County police.