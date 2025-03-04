Security guard shot in southwest Atlanta during attempted auto theft

article

The Brief A security guard was shot while trying to prevent an auto theft in southwest Atlanta. The incident took place in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW around 7:44 p.m. The 27-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to a hospital.



A security guard was shot on Tuesday night in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the guard was attempting to prevent an auto theft.

What we know:

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW. Police arrived at the scene around 7:44 p.m. and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg. The victim was alert and conscious and was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting remains unknown, as they fled the scene immediately after the incident. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are actively investigating the case. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.