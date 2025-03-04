Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until WED 7:00 AM EST, Towns County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Dawson County, Gordon County, Murray County, Walker County, Lumpkin County, Pickens County, White County, Union County, Dade County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Pickens County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Meriwether County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Polk County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Heard County, Carroll County, Paulding County
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Putnam County, Hall County, South Fulton County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Chattooga County, Spalding County, DeKalb County, Banks County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Pike County, Greene County, Morgan County, Henry County, Polk County, Walton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Barrow County, Floyd County, Rockdale County, Cobb County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Heard County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Meriwether County, North Fulton County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Hart County, Stephens County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Lumpkin County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Catoosa County, Dawson County, Gordon County, Towns County, Dade County, Walker County, Pickens County, White County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Union County
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County

Security guard shot in southwest Atlanta during attempted auto theft

By
Published  March 4, 2025 10:47pm EST
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment on March 4, 2025. article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment on March 4, 2025.

The Brief

    • A security guard was shot while trying to prevent an auto theft in southwest Atlanta.
    • The incident took place in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW around 7:44 p.m.
    • The 27-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to a hospital.

ATLANTA - A security guard was shot on Tuesday night in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the guard was attempting to prevent an auto theft.

What we know:

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW. Police arrived at the scene around 7:44 p.m. and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg. The victim was alert and conscious and was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting remains unknown, as they fled the scene immediately after the incident. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are actively investigating the case. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.

SW AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety