Security guard shot after argument at South Fulton bar

A security guard is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after police say he was shot following an altercation at a South Fulton bar.

Crime scene tape surrounded the VVS Restaurant and Bar early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene at around 1:15 a.m. to find a security guard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the situation started when a group of people got into an argument at the bar.

The fight escalated and shots rang out, hitting the security guard.

Medics rushed the man to Grady for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim or said if they have anyone in custody.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation into the shooting, call the City of South Fulton Police Department.