Security guard hurt in library shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at a library in Fulton County Tuesday night.

It happened at the Cleveland Avenue Branch Library along Cleveland Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old Latanya James suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

James was working at the library as a security guard and was leaving for the night around 8 p.m. when gunmen in a gray SUV opened fire.

Both vehicles were damaged in the shooting, and James was shot in the head.

James was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.