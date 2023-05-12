Security guard at Club Allure shot by possible car thief Thursday night

article

A security guard at Club Allure on Cheshire Bridge Road NE was shot late Thursday night at by a man in a nearby parking lot on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a person shot call around 11:44 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with graze wounds from gunfire. The victim, who was identified as a security guard, refused medical treatment at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the security guard confronted a man, who was allegedly breaking into vehicles in a parking lot at 1079 Alco Street NE. The man then shot at the security guard while fleeing the scene, leaving him with graze wounds.

No arrests have been made at this time.