Secoriea Turner murder: Jurors continue to deliberate on Friday

The Brief Jury deliberations continued Friday in the murder trial of Julian Conley, accused in the 2020 killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. Jurors asked for definitions of aggravated assault and malicious intent, and requested to review video evidence from the scene. Conley faces 20 charges, including felony murder, malice murder, weapons and gang-related offenses.



Jurors in the murder trial of Julian Conley are continuing deliberations Friday, and a verdict could be announced at any time.

What we know:

Shortly after 10 a.m., the jury submitted two questions to the court, asking for legal definitions of aggravated assault and malicious intent. Jurors also requested to review all available video evidence from the night 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed, specifically seeking footage that shows Conley armed at the scene.

There is no dispute that Conley was present during the July 2020 shooting that left Turner dead as she rode in an SUV near the site of protests in Atlanta. The central question for jurors is whether he was the gunman.

The defense has argued Conley was wearing red the night of the shooting, while survivors and an eyewitness testified that the shooter wore black.

Conley faces 20 charges, including felony murder, malice murder, gang-related offenses and weapons charges.

The jury continues deliberations at the Fulton County Courthouse. Updates will be provided as soon as a verdict is reached.

