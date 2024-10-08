Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visiting Georgia this week

article

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is returning to Georgia on Wednesday for a series of appearances in support of his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, in her bid to become president of the United States.

According to a press release, Emhoff will deliver remarks at a campaign reception in Atlanta on Wednesday. He will then appear at a campaign reception in Newnan on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, he will speak at an Atlanta Pride kickoff event and later at a Get Out the Vote rally in Athens that evening.

No further details about his appearances have been released at this time.

Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to visit Georgia at least two more times before election day.

Last week, the National Rifle Association announced that Trump would be the special guest keynote speaker at its Defend the 2nd event in Savannah on Oct. 22.

The following day, Trump will head to Gas South Arena in Duluth to headline Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action's Georgia for Trump rally.

Both events are set around the same time Trump would have participated in a second presidential debate with Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump argued it was "too late" to hold the debate, which would have been hosted by CNN.

Both Trump and Harris have identified Georgia as a key state in the race to secure the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.