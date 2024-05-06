Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff visiting Atlanta on Tuesday

article

The second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, will visit Atlanta on Tuesday to visit Black-owned businesses, according to the White House.

The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris will also participate in a panel on reproductive rights while he is in Atlanta.

The White House did not release details on what businesses Emhoff will visit or where and when the panel will take place.

Harris was in Atlanta at the end of April to talk about creating economic opportunities for Black and brown communities.

Harris said during her visit that the Biden-Harris Administration has helped offset the economic disparity in Black communities. She also highlighted efforts to forgive student debt, lower the cost of housing, and rebuild communities divided by the interstate highway system.