Second death in suspected DUI crash in Fairmont last year

Another victim in a fatal DUI crash in Fairmount last year has died. Henry Dodd's family said he had been in the hospital since that crash happened and died on Thursday.

"When this happened, he was doing what he loved. Riding a motorcycle. If you met him, you would have never known he was 83 years old," Patt Tackett, Henry's sister, said.

Tackett said Henry was the best brother in the world. The pair would often travel together on bikes.

"He loved his kids, he loved his family, he loved to ride motorcycles, he loved restoring old cars," Tackett said.

She said Henry had attended an American Legion meeting in Fairmount on Sept. 17 when his bike and several others were hit around 2 p.m. The driver, identified as 73-year-old Ronald Dickson, took off with one of the bikes still attached to the truck.

The Fairmount police chief said he followed black marks on the road to catch up to Dickson six miles later.

One person was killed after the crash; four others, including Henry, were injured.

Tackett says she'll remember Henry for his dedication to the military, serving over twenty years in the Army and Navy Reserve.

"He loved it better than anything he'd ever done," she explained.

"All those guys in the unit say that the men that they are today was because of Henry," she added.

Dickson faces several charges including DUI homicide by vehicle and reckless driving. The Fairmount Police Chief said he's since been released on bond on these charges.

The Gordon County District Attorney's Office said there will likely be additional charges following Henry's death.