Seckinger High School teacher arrested over the weekend for 2020 murder of 2-year-old

A teacher at Seckinger High School in Buford has been arrested, according to a letter sent to families by the school.

The school says it was alerted that one of its teachers was arrested over the weekend. In accordance to their policies, the Gwinnett County Public Schools Human Resources Division has launched an investigation into the matter.

The school says the teacher has been away from the school for nearly two weeks and will not be permitted on campus while the situation remains unresolved.

According to the indictment filed in Houston County Court, the teacher is 32-year-old Kianna Aiesha Renee Davis. She has been indicted along with Kiyon Devoy Benton for malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, and other charges.

The victim was identified as a 2-year-old named Karter Ambrose. According to the indictment, Ambrose was struck with a blunt object which resulted in a laceration to the liver.

The incident appears to have happened between Nov. 15 and 17, 2020. It appears that Ambrose was struck by an unidentified object that caused a laceration to the child's liver.

Davis was arrested by Warner Robins Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, the District Attorney's Office, and the Houston County Sheriff's Office. She will remain in custody pending a bond hearing.

The school indicated in the letter they sent that a substitute will be brought in.

No other information was provided by the school. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information.

