Sec. of State: Just under 91,000 ballots still not counted in Georgia

Georgia made serious progress in processing and counting absentee ballots on Wednesday.

As of 10:15 p.m., the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said there were about 90,735 ballots outstanding.

Fulton County elections officials said they have about 24,000 of those ballots and Gwinnett County claimed 4,400 absentee ballots and about 1,000 provisional ballots were left to be counted.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

Raffensperger said the state has done a number of things to protect the integrity of the vote in Georgia and said officials are striving to be as open as possible.

“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”

As of 11:25 p.m., President Donald Trump held a 31,748 vote lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in Georgia, according to election officials.