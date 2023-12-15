Search underway for missing 15-year-old in Bartow County

A major search is underway for a missing teen in Bartow County. 15-year-old Cesar Harris left his home north of Cartersville Thursday evening around 5:30.

Within hours, friends, neighbors, classmates and others started searching for him.

"We're going into a lot of the wooded areas, hitting the trails. Backyard sheds, just out here actively searching for him, all we can do," said Christian Cruz.

Cruz and others are using 4-wheelers to cover fields and go into the woods. Others are on foot and driving the roads.

"Woods, roads, abandoned houses, hunting blinds -- we've searched everything we've seen to search," said Stacy Worthington.

Cesar was wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants when he left home Thursday. He was reportedly seen on video from a Ring camera in a nearby subdivision a couple of hours later.

Brandy Hannah is neighbors with the Harris family. Brandy's son and Cesar are close.

"They're like brothers, he's like one of my own. It's so out of character because he's such a great kid. He's always willing to help anybody," said Hannah.

Cesar's dad is a Georgia State Patrol Trooper. GSP and Bartow County Sheriff's deputies have been searching for Cesar. They've had helicopters and dogs out, but still no sign of Cesar.

Brandy Hannah has talked to Cesar's parents during the search. She says they're trying to stay strong.

"Their prayers are that he'll be found safe and soon. That's everybody's prayers," said Hannah.



