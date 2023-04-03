Two brothers, 10 and 5, who ran away from home found safe, police say

UPDATE: Clayton County Police confirm to FOX 5 that Prinston and Jayden Samples have been found safe. They both were located 3.1 miles away in a vacant home.

_____

Police in Clayton County are searching for two young brothers who ran away from home Sunday.

According to police, 10-year-old Prinston Samples and his 5-year-old brother, Jayden, were last seen around 3:47 p.m. in the 8300th block of Regent Court in Jonesboro. Investigators say the pair ran away.

Prinston Samples is described as a 10-year-old black male, with black hair, brown eyes, 4’11" in height, and weighs 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt, black shorts, and white Jordans.

Prinston Samples is described as a 10-year-old black male, with black hair, brown eyes, 4’11" in height, and weighs 100 lbs. Police say he ran away with his 5-year-old brother. Expand

Jayden Samples is described as a 5-year-old black male, with black hair, brown eyes, 4’01" in height, and weighs 60 lbs. Jayden Samples was last seen wearing a navy blue/red stripped Polo shirt, navy blue pants, and black shoes.

Jayden Samples is described as a 5-year-old black male, with black hair, brown eyes, 4’01" in height, and weighs 60 lbs. Police say he ran away with his 10-year-old brother.



"Officers have searched for Jayden and Prinston Samples since the missing juveniles have been reported. We have utilized our K-9 officers, and our helicopter (Falcon). Officers have been knocking on doors, checking vacant houses and businesses in the area," the Clayton County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release. "We have yet to locate Jayden and Prinston Sample."

Anyone with information in reference that could help bring Jayden and Prinston home is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.