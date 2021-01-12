Search underway for 2 Riverdale sisters missing since Monday

article

Clayton County police are searching for two young Clayton County sisters who both went missing Monday afternoon.

Officials say 11-year-old Xavyonia Shelley left her home on the 7,000 block of Grayson Drive in Riverdale without permission through a window around 3 p.m. Monday. Shelley took her sister, 7-year-old Dahari Collier.

The two girls were last seen walking southbound on Highway 138.

Shelley is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The pre-teen was last seen wearing a pink coat, a pink and white shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

Collier is 4-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and pink coat with boots.

If you have any information on where the sisters may be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

