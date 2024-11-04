Search for missing 12-year-old Atlanta boy

article

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Demonie Hickson, who went missing on Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit were dispatched just before 5 p.m. to Windsor Street SW, where they spoke with a family member who reported the boy missing.

Demonie was last seen leaving his home after an argument with his guardian.

According to authorities, he is approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans with no shoes.

Investigators have issued a Critical Missing Juvenile alert and released a photograph of the boy. Anyone with information on Demonie Hickson’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).