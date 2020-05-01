Search for missing 8-year-old Butts County boy with autism

article

Deputies in Butts County are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with autism.

Kayden Reaves was last seen Friday around 3 p.m. along Harkness Road, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Reaves is non-verbal and has been diagnosed with autism.

Kayden Reaves (Butts County Sheriff's Office)

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, deputies said.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.