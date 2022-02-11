Search for missing 38-year-old Johns Creek man

article

Johns Creek police said they are searching for a missing 38-year-old man.

Jose "Alex" Penaflor was last seen around 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 leaving his home on foot, the Johns Creek Police Department said. His wife reported him missing.

Penaflor is described by police as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black heavy jacket, khaki work pants, and brown Timberland boots.

Police said he does not have his cell phone and it has since been turned off.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Detective E. Ehrenreich at 678-474-1579.

