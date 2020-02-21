Search for driver after pursuit ends in Cabbagetown crash

A chase, a crash and a massive manhunt in the Cabbagetown neighborhood in Atlanta on Thursday night.

It started a little after 7:30 p.m. as Georgia State Patrol Troopers said they tried to pull over a 2006 Hyundai Sonata for making erratic lane changes on Interstate 285 North at Interstate 20 East in Fulton County. The vehicle took off and troopers said they pursued east on I-20 before exiting at Boulevard.

Troopers said the driver passes stopped traffic and ended up striking the front end of a trooper patrol car. The pursuit continued north on Boulevard to Carroll Street where the driver left the roadway and struck a power pole and a parked car.

Troopers said the man took off running.

Authorities brought in K-9 units to search for the driver.

Power was out in the area for a few hours because of the crash.