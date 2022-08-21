Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks

It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment.

Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her.

The park is not far from her last known location: the 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments on Peachtree Street, according to police.

Lenior met with a friend and two men at a Midtown apartment on July 30 for a night now. Lenior never returned home.

Her family said the explanations provided by the people she was allegedly with that night have not added up.

"The three people who last saw her have had different stories," Her mother, Jannette Jackson said. "Her case originally was just a missing ... As her family, we knew that that was absolutely not true."