Missing Atlanta woman last seen at Peachtree Street apartment complex

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing woman who has been missing for multiple days.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments on the 1600 block of Peachtree Street on Saturday, July 30.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds.

Officials say Lenoir was last known to be wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and cream shoes.

If you have any information that could help find Lenoir, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons unit at 404-546-4235.