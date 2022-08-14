Family of missing woman target crowds in effort to bring awareness to her disappearance

While Atlanta Police say the investigation into a missing 24-year-old woman is active and ongoing, family and friends of Allahnia Lenoir are trying to spread the word about her case.

They set up a tent inside Piedmont Park, just a few miles from her last known location, where thousands of people attended a major festival.

"She’s been gone for two weeks now, where is she?" family friend Courtney Moon said.

It’s the question Lenoir’s loved ones have been asking since the night of her disappearance on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

"It’s just too long…to not have…nobody deserves to disappear, to vanish," her mother Jannette Jackson told Fox 5.

While vendors at the Reggae Festival inside Piedmont Park were here selling food, drinks, and merchandise, Allahnia’s family and friends spent the day trying to tell her story to anyone who would stop and listen.

They said they hope one of the thousands of people who attended Atlanta’s Reggae Festival on Sunday could bring them closer to an answer.

"This is a park that we’re familiar with, it’s local, it’s very close to where she’s been taken from," Jackson said.

Allahnia was last seen at an apartment complex at 1660 Peachtree Street where she and a friend met up with two men. Jackson said her daughter never came home that night.

"You see all the support from the community and from her friends and our family. My daughter’s sweet…she doesn’t deserve…nobody deserves this…nobody deserves to just disappear. It’s not right," the concerned mother told Fox 5.

She and a group of friends and family canvassed the park on Sunday by passing out flyers, posting them, and stopping hundreds of people who walked by to spread awareness about her disappearance.

They also asked people to follow the social media account they created to share updates and keep track of tips.

"The signs and the posters are working and stomping the grounds…hopefully making some noise can have her found," Moon said.

The group spent hours talking to park goers. They said they’ve been meeting at different locations in Midtown every weekend and plan to continue to do so until they bring Allahnia home.

"That’s what we’re encouraging people to do just please keep reposting and don’t forget about her," Jackson told Fox 5.

APD officials said they didn’t have any new updates to provide on the investigation. If you have any information, contact detectives working on the missing person’s case.



