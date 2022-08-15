Search continues for man accused of stealing woman's wallet at Food City in Dalton

article

Dalton police are searching for a man who they say stole a woman's wallet at the Food City.

The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when investigators reported that a man followed a woman through the Food City on Walnut Ave. while she was shopping where he then took her wallet without her realizing it.

Photo surveillance showed the alleged suspect wearing bright red shorts, a red zipper front short sleeve shirt, a black hat, black shoes, and a black COVID-19 mask.

Officers reported that the suspect was accompanied by a woman with a wide brimmed sun hat, black t-shirt with a throwback Chicago White Sox logo and black pants with black Nike shoes with large white swoosh logos.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Surveillance photo of pickpocket suspect (Dalton Police Department)

The woman's wallet contained her driver's license, social security card, bank cards, and a health insurance card.

At this time, officers reported that the two were last seen traveling in a black minivan.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at (706) 278-9085 at ext. 9-280.