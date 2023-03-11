Large police presence seen in southeast Atlanta as officers serve warrant

A large police presence was located in the Lakewood area of southeast Atlanta Saturday morning. Atlanta Police confirmed they were out serving a warrant.

FOX 5 spoke with a man who lives on a piece of property located at Schell Road SE where he said police arrived that morning to serve a search warrant.

Evan Cohen said the property is known as LEAF, or Lakewood Environmental Arts Foundation. It's a non-profit that provides food to individuals and families in need, according to its website. Cohen said there were "maybe 20" activists there camping outside in tents.

He told FOX 5 he wasn't sure who or how, but someone had opened the lawn to protesters trying to defend the forest where the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, often called ‘Cop City’ by those against it, is expected to be built.

"I got home kind of late four nights ago, I saw a bunch of people camped out on the lawn. I didn't know what was going on," Cohen said. "They were like, ‘There’s a rumor we might get raided,' and I was like, ‘For what?’ ‘We don’t know'."

Cohen said when police arrived, he was thrown to the ground as the search warrant was served. He said he was not sure how many of the people camped out on the lawn were arrested.

FOX 5 is working to learn new details in this incident and will provide updates from the Atlanta Police Department as they become available.