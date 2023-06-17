Car crashes through bedroom window just feet from sleeping mother, daughter

Brigette Allen was certainly not expecting to start her Saturday morning face-to-face with headlights. She and her daughter had a rude awakening when a vehicle came crashing through their bedroom window, just feet from where they both slept.

"We were sleeping, and we heard a loud noise," Allen said. "My first reaction was a thunderstorm or lightning or whatever,"

That loud noise shook her whole apartment located at the Columbia Peoplestown complex.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Brigette Allen told FOX 5 she was sleeping when a car crashed through her bedroom window Saturday morning. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

Allen's daughter, Melody Brittian, said she thought she was dreaming.

"I seen the car came straight through the window, and it scared me," she told FOX 5. "I started crying and shaking, like i’m shaking now, so i’m shooken up right now."

Allen told FOX 5 she believed the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

The Atlanta Police Department has not confirmed that detail.

Allen told FOX 5 she was grateful for the maintenance team at her building who came by the same day to clean up the glass and see what could be done about repairs.

"I consider ourselves very lucky, because it could’ve been worse," Allen said. "We could’ve been laying in that room dead."

She believes the fact that neither she nor her daughter have even a scratch on them can only be the work of divine intervention.

"It's not luck, it’s a blessing, god saved our life," she said.