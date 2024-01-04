Scoring points and toasting pints at Pickle and Social Gwinnett

First, we practiced our swings at Fairway Social. Then, we sipped some cocktails at Roaring Social. Now, we’re kicking off the new year on the court, scoring some points and burning some calories at Pickle and Social!

Pickle and Social Gwinnett is the latest entertainment concept from Alpharetta-based Competitive Social Ventures, combining a full-service restaurant and bar with everyone’s new favorite sport: pickleball! Opened last month at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford, Pickle and Social offers plenty of opportunities for competition; the venue sits on four-and-a-half acres and features six indoor, eight outdoor and two semi-covered pickleball courts for everything from open play to leagues and tournaments. The new attraction also includes a music stage, a rooftop bar, and an outdoor lawn.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, CSV senior VP of sales and marketing Brian Harper showed us around the space (and challenged us to a few matches on the courts!) while also discussing future plans for the concept; he says there are several more Pickle and Social locations planned to open across the country, including one in Alpharetta.

Pickle and Social Gwinnett is located at 2925 Buford Drive, Suite 2100, in Buford — and regular hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. To learn more about the concept, check out the menu, and reserve some time on a court, click here.

So, did our pickleball skills improve during our morning at Pickle and Social Gwinnett? You can probably already guess the answer! Still, click the video player in this article to check out our visit to this new Metro Atlanta entertainment experience!