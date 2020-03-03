SCLC hold meeting about police and aggressive actions toward African American males

The Cobb County branch of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference said fear and intimidation happens all too often between law enforcement and African American males. That issue was addressed during a meeting Tuesday to try to determine what can be done. The meeting was sparked by the arrest of Marietta Councilman Reggie Copeland.

Dr. Ben Williams with the SCLC said he gets numerous complaints about negative encounters between law enforcement and black men. Williams said he wanted to open a dialogue with police shortly after body cam video was released of Councilman Copeland's interaction with police last spring.

The video shows Marietta police asking Copeland to get out of his car after a minor traffic accident. Copeland was arrested and charged with three counts of obstruction. Those charges were later dropped.

"Copeland may have brought it to light. He's a councilman so it had more publicity but it happens more subtly with young African American males," said Rev. Eric Beckham of Zion Baptist Church.

A little less than a hundred people were at Tuesday night's meeting. Several were pastors in the community, some were law enforcement, many were there with stories of their own.

Antoine Kelly stood up at the meeting and talked about several difficult and violent encounters with law enforcement in Georgia.

"Almost got killed by four police [officers], they had my arms back and tried to intimidate me on a $25 ticket," said Kelly.

Douglas Childers is a retired pastor and a former police officer. He said he knows many departments, including Cobb County and Marietta, have programs to help relations, but he said more needs to be done.

"I believe there are cultural things going on with white officers that may be carried over in their work, maybe there needs to be some sensitivity training and more cultural training," said Childers.

