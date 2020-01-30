Video shows confrontation between cops and city leader

A newly released body cam video shows a councilman's confrontation with police. The video shows Marietta police officers putting handcuffs on Marietta City Councilman Reggie Copeland.

This all happened last May after Copeland was in a fender bender with another driver. The other driver was ticketed, but police said Copeland was the one who wasn't being cooperative.

Officers said Copeland refused to hand over his driver's license and refused to get out of his vehicle.

"I've asked you three times now, step out right now," said one of the officers.

Copeland said he was getting out, but in the video, he can be seen making a phone call. That call was to Deputy Chief Marty Ferrell.

You can hear Copeland saying "Marty?! Marty?!"

At one point he hands the phone to the officer who explains to the chief what is going on. Minutes go by, and Copeland is still in his truck so officers eventually drag him out of the vehicle and put him in handcuffs.

"Stop resisting. Put your hand behind your back. What are you doing?" said an officer.

The officer then tells Copeland he's acting like a child.

Copeland was charged with three counts of obstruction and one count of disorderly conduct. Last week, in a plea agreement, Copeland was given a first-offender status and the obstruction charges were dropped.

Court records show the judge agreed to the first-offender status due to Copeland's lack of criminal history and the impact on future employment. Copeland must also undergo anger management.