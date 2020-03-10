School parents worried about safety after high school brawl in Atlanta

Staff at South Atlanta High School were overwhelmed last Thursday as multiple fights broke out on school grounds and spilled over into the neighborhood.

Cell phone images show the brutality of some of the violence.

"It starts up and dies down," said Tiffany Crumbley, who alerted FOX 5 News because her son, a sophomore got attacked. And Ms. Crumbley is concerned it will happen again.

Crumbley faults school staff for, in her opinion, doing little to intervene. But the union leader for Atlanta teachers, Verdaillia Turner, said she advises instructors to not get in the middle of teens engaged in fighting.

"They have to protect him or herself," Turner said. "And what often happens is the school system will not support them once the fight is over. They can be blamed for touching a child."

A spokesperson for the school system said South Atlanta staff did diffuse the situation and safety is a priority.