School bus carrying Rome High School football team crashes, overturns near Aragaon

article

A Rome High School bus carrying student-athletes returning from a football scrimmage overturned along a rural highway on Thursday evening.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. along State Route 101 near Doc Moates Road. That is about 2 miles northwest of Aragon.

According to residents in the area, the bus and another vehicle got into an accident, causing the bus to overturn and skid into a power pole. The other vehicle ended up going down an embankment.

According to Georgia Power, the crash knocked out power to more than 500 customers.

The crash resulted in the closure of all lanes of traffic for several hours as crews worked to investigate and clear the scene.

Officials have not released details about the injuries.

Rome City Schools on school bus crash

According to Rome City Schools, all students and staff were accounted for as of 11:15 p.m.

The school district released an update around 11:45 p.m. stating:

"All buses are back on the road and are heading to Rome High School."

Romart High School offers prayers after school bus crash

The team was at Rockmart High School for a scrimmage between the two schools.

The Polk County District Schools released the following statement following the crash:

"Polk School District extends our thoughts and prayers to the Rome High School student athletes and staff involved in a bus accident following Thursday evening’s scrimmage at Rockmart High School. Please join us in sending well wishes to all involved. "

The Rockmart Touchdown Club echoed those sentiments on Facebook, writing:

"Prayers for Rome High School coaches, players, bus driver and anyone else involved."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. Tune into Good Day Atlant starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest reports. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.