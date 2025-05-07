SCAD spotlights behind-the-scenes pros from Sinners, Yellowjackets, Severance

article

The Brief Artisans will feature panels and presentations with industry professionals from hit shows like Yellowjackets , Severance , and the new film Sinners . Attendees will hear from award-winning costume designers, set decorators, and special effects artists about their creative process and on-set experiences. Events take place May 8 at SCADshow in Midtown Atlanta and include screenings, Q&As, and a themed waffle party.



The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is putting a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes artists who bring film and television to life with its SCADFILM In Focus: Artisans event on May 8.

Hosted at SCADshow, the university’s state-of-the-art theater complex in Midtown Atlanta, the daylong program will feature industry leaders in costume design, special effects, production design, and more—offering a rare glimpse into the craft and creativity that shape hit productions.

The event includes curated panel discussions, screenings, and exclusive presentations from the creators behind acclaimed shows and films such as Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, The Handmaid’s Tale, Severance, and director Ryan Coogler’s new film Sinners.

Highlights include:

11:15 a.m. – Made in ATL

This session honors the creative professionals working behind the scenes on Atlanta-based productions. Panelists include costume designer Amy Parris (Stranger Things, Yellowjackets), production designer Julie Berghoff (The Handmaid’s Tale), head of makeup Stevie Martin (Creed III), and others. The discussion will explore how these artisans shape the visual storytelling of major projects filmed in Georgia.

2:15 p.m. – The Art of Transformation with Michael Fontaine

Oscar-nominated special effects makeup artist Michael Fontaine shares insights into his career and recent work on Sinners, the critically acclaimed film by Ryan Coogler. Fontaine, known for transforming Colin Farrell into the Penguin in The Batman, will discuss the craft of cinematic character creation and his journey in the film industry.

5:30 p.m. – Designing the Divide: A Look Inside Severance

Set decorator David Schlesinger takes audiences inside the unsettling world of Severance with a screening of the episode "Chikhai Bardo" and a talk on how the show’s unique set design enhances its themes of identity and control. A themed waffle party will precede the session at 5 p.m. in the SCADshow lobby.

Tickets are free for SCAD students, alumni, faculty, and staff, and $10 for the general public. For tickets and a full schedule, visit SCADFILM.com. Programming is subject to change.