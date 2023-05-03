Savannah Chrisley: Todd and Julie Chrisley haven't spoken to each other since starting prison sentences

article

Atlanta-based reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley apparently have not been able to speak to each other in the months since they started their federal prison sentences for tax fraud.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, shared new details about her parent's time in prison on the latest episode of her podcast "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" released Monday.

On the podcast, Savannah Chrisley said that her mother, who is serving seven years at the minimum security federal prison at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, says her mother has sent her dozens of handwritten letters in the four months she's been in custody.

"She actually sent me like 30 to 40 days’ worth of letters just because of the way that it works with just mailing stuff home," Savannah Christley said. "It was just like her daily diary."

She says Julie expressed how much she missed Todd and that they haven't been able to talk at all since surrendering to authorities.

"I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad," she said. "They don’t get to talk. So it's going on … what month are we? April? We’re like three, four months in, almost, and being together almost 30 years now and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months is a lot."

She said she could someday share the letters to give insight into her mother's experience behind bars.

Savannah Chrisley has been discussing the effects of her parent's guilty verdict in the months since they prepare to report to prison after being convicted on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Prosecutors said the couple neglected their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Last year, an Atlanta U.S. District Court judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison and Julie Chrisley to seven years. Each is to serve three years of supervised release afterward and pay restitution.

Court records showed a judge denied the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple's appeal to get bail. The court also denied their request to postpone their surrender date for three more weeks.

Before reporting to prison, Todd Chrisley shared a now-removed Instagram post of a performance of a religious song, writing the caption "HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight."

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which followed their tight-knit family on the USA Network. The couple spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to immediately pay more than $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgment documents.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of defrauding the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He will serve three years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

