Three people shot in Savannah, police say

Police in Savannah are working to learn what led to a triple shooting in a popular tourist location.

The department tweeted preliminary details overnight. The shooting happened near City Market, restaurants and several shops on W. St. Julian Street, which is usually open for foot traffic only.

Police said three people were shot and two have non-life-threatening injuries. One victim had serious injuries but is in stable condition, police say.

Officers were interviewing a person of interest early Sunday morning.

Businesses near the 200 block of W. St. Julian Street were closed while police investigated.

Google business hours show several bars in the area stay open until 2 or 3 a.m.