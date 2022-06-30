Savannah stabbing attack injures 5 family members, police say

Police in Savannah say five people were wounded during a domestic dispute involving a knife on Thursday evening.

Officers were called out a little before 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 1900 block of Delesseps Avenue. Savannah police say officers arrived at the scene to find four family members wounded as well as the alleged attacker.

One of those injured was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Video from the scene shows officers surrounding a home that was roped off by crime scene tape.

The names of the suspect and the victims were not yet released.

The status of the attacker was not immediately known.

The motive behind the attack is under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.