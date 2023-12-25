Expand / Collapse search

Santa Claus spotted kayaking off Florida coast ahead of busy Christmas holiday: 'Get some vitamin sea'

By Dani Medina
Published 
Holidays
FOX 35 Orlando

Santa goes for a ride off Florida coast

Is Santa Claus delivering presents by boat this year? A man dressed up like Old Saint Nick was spotted kayaking off the coast of Florida over Christmas weekend -- and it was all caught on incredible drone footage. (Video: Daniel Eidsmoe via Storyful)

MARATHON, Fla. - In preparation for his busiest day of the year, it seems like Santa Claus broke away from tradition and took to the blue waters off the coast of Florida instead. 

A man in a full-fledged Santa costume was spotted kayaking off the coast of the Florida Keys on Saturday – and a drone photographer was there to capture the whole thing on video. You can watch the full video in the player above. 

santa-2.jpg

Photo: Daniel Eidsmoe via Storyful

Daniel Eidsmoe told Storyful he spotted jolly Old St. Nick cruising around a sandbar over the weekend. 

VIRAL ON CHRISTMAS: Inflatable Christmas decoration comes to life to chase Florida delivery driver 

"He must have been attempting to get some ‘vitamin sea’ before the big day," Eidsmoe said. 