Sanford Stadium to unveil new press box honoring Georgia legends

In Brief Sanford Stadium unveils new press box named after Georgia legends Dan Magill and Claude Felton. Dan Magill’s name will be on the 500 level; Claude Felton’s name on the 400 level. Magill was a national championship-winning tennis coach and long-serving Sports Information Director. The press box relocation contributed to increasing Sanford Stadium's seating capacity to 93,033.



Georgia will unveil its newly renovated press box at Sanford Stadium on Saturday during the Bulldogs' game against Tennessee Tech, according to DawgNation. The press box, part of extensive offseason renovations, will be named in honor of Georgia legends Dan Magill and Claude Felton.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon by J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks, who emphasized the significance of Magill and Felton’s contributions to Georgia Athletics.

"Along with Vince Dooley, it would be hard to find two people who have meant more to Georgia Athletics than Dan Magill and Claude Felton," Brooks said in a statement. "Coach Magill and Claude combined to serve this university for nearly a century. We are pleased to honor their remarkable accomplishments with the naming of the 400 and 500 levels of the new press box."

Dan Magill, who passed away in August 2014, served Georgia in various roles, including as a national championship-winning tennis coach, Sports Information Director, and executive secretary of the Bulldog Club. The 500 level of the press box will bear his name.

Claude Felton, who retired in January 2024 after serving as Georgia's Sports Information Director since 1979, will have his name attached to the 400 level. Felton is a member of both the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Dan Magill and Claude Felton. Photo courtesy of UGAAA

The press box relocation is part of a broader renovation effort that also expanded Sanford Stadium's seating capacity to 93,033.