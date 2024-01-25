Expand / Collapse search
Sandy Springs police stop teen crime spree, 2 arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs Police Department say they recently stopped a teen crime spree.

SSPD officers responded to the area of Hammond Drive and Peachtree Dunwoody Road on Jan. 23 in reference to 5 suspicious individuals dressed in black and wearing masks.

Upon arrival, they took off in a stolen Hyundai Sonata. However, they crashed soon after near Perimeter Center Parkway and Lake Hearn Drive.

Two of the individuals -- 14- and 17-year-old males -- tried to run away but were arrested.

Police discovered that the pair had met at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center and formed a bond. On that night, they used MARTA to travel to Sandy Springs and commit multiple crimes involving automobiles.

One of the vehicles stolen that night, a silver Kia Optima, was used later during a burglary in Gwinnett County and has not been recovered.

Police also determined that the teens were involved in two smash-and-grabs in Sandy Springs on Jan. 22.

The names of the teens were not released. 