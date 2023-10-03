Sandy Springs PD stop driver going 122mph on GA 400

article

The Sandy Springs Police Department says it arrested a driver last week for speeding on Georgia State Route 400.

According to a Facebook post, officers were enforcing traffic laws on 400 northbound on Sept. 27 when they stopped a vehicle going 122 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.

The driver was arrested for reckless driving and was also given a speeding ticket.

The department did not identify the driver or say what the driver was driving at the time of the incident.