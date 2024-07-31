Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:41 PM EDT until WED 6:30 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
5
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Oconee County, Greene County, Upson County, Barrow County, Lamar County, Putnam County, Walton County, Troup County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Clarke County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Morgan County, Banks County, Newton County, Spalding County, Jackson County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Walker County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, Upson County, Henry County, Madison County, Murray County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Walton County, Greene County, Jasper County, Polk County, Dade County, Hall County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Putnam County, Chattooga County, DeKalb County, Meriwether County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Gordon County, Banks County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Pike County, Newton County, Cobb County, South Fulton County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Bartow County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Morgan County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Clayton County, Coweta County, Floyd County, Butts County
AMBER ALERT: Abducted 2-month-old girl last seen at Sandy Springs hotel

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  July 31, 2024 6:32pm EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

Two-month-old baby girl missing in Sandy Springs

Have you seen Reya Clark? Sandy Springs police are looking for the two-month-old girl who was last seen at a hotel along Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police are searching for a two-month-old girl who was last seen at a Sandy Springs hotel. A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

Reya Clark was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Home2 Suites by Hilton located along Peachtree Dunwoody Road just north of Hammond Drive, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. Police believe the infant girl is with 22-year-old Randy Bernard Clark.

Reya Clark

Reya Clark (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Police have not disclosed the relationship between Reya and Randy, but say she was abducted and is now believed to be in extreme danger.

Reya is 1-foot-6-inches tall, weighing 12 to 15 pounds, with brown eyes and short, curly black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a diaper. 

Reya Clark

Reya Clark (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Randy is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair. 

Randy Bernard Clark

Randy Bernard Clark (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Police do not have a description of the vehicle Randy may be driving. 

Reya Clark

Reya Clark (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.