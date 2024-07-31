AMBER ALERT: Abducted 2-month-old girl last seen at Sandy Springs hotel

Police are searching for a two-month-old girl who was last seen at a Sandy Springs hotel. A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

Reya Clark was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Home2 Suites by Hilton located along Peachtree Dunwoody Road just north of Hammond Drive, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. Police believe the infant girl is with 22-year-old Randy Bernard Clark.

Reya Clark (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Police have not disclosed the relationship between Reya and Randy, but say she was abducted and is now believed to be in extreme danger.

Reya is 1-foot-6-inches tall, weighing 12 to 15 pounds, with brown eyes and short, curly black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a diaper.

Randy is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair.

Randy Bernard Clark (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Police do not have a description of the vehicle Randy may be driving.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.