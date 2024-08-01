Amber alert canceled: Mother reunited with 2-month-old girl, father arrested

Two-month-old Reya Clark has been reunited with her mother after police say she was abducted by her noncustodial father early Wednesday morning. The Levi’s Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children , was canceled after the 32-hour search.

It was an emotional reunion for the infant’s mother, Tyerrah Flemister, at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite as doctors checked out little Reya.

This 21-year-old mother, who spoke with FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor, says she has been through a roller coaster of emotions. She says the first thing she did was hug and squeeze her baby.

Sandy Springs police said the noncustodial father, 22-year-old Randy Bernard Clark, who has an extensive criminal record, abducted the baby here at Home 2 Suites by Hilton on Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Flemister says she was surprised that Reya's father took the baby in the middle of the night.

"I was hurt because I never wanted our relationship to be like that. I felt like we could come together and be mature enough to co-parent to raise her. So, what he did it through me off and caught me off guard," Flemister said.

Randy Bernard Clark (Credit: Conyers Police Department)

Police say the 22-year-old father, who was considered armed and dangerous, decided to surrender.

"Mr. Clark, at approximately 11 a.m. this morning, turned himself in to the Sandy Springs police headquarters and had his daughter with him," said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Leon Millholland. "He had been in contact with detectives over the past 24 hours, turned himself in, wanted to do the right thing." Police say Clark never left the metro Atlanta area but was arrested on a kidnapping charge and has outstanding warrants in both Gwinnett County and Conyers.

Flemister said she knew about the warrants but always sees the good in people.

The mother says The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services has gotten involved in this case and wants the grandmother to take custody of little Reya.