Family escapes burning home in Sandy Springs

Firefighters spent the early hours of Thursday morning battling a massive blaze that damaged a home in Sandy Springs.

Officials say they got the call of a fire at the home on the 600 block of Widgeon Lane shortly before 4 a.m.

The family that lived in the home smelled smoke, got out of the house, saw the massive flames shooting from the building's roof, and called 911, officials said.

Crews quickly went to work fighting the fire. As of 6 a.m., the flames are out and crews are working on searching for hotspots.

Thankfully, all four people who lived in the home were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire and where it started are under investigation.