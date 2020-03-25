Sandy Springs high school teacher and coach dies from the coronavirus

A Sandy Springs teacher and coach has died from COVID-19. Coach Ron Hill was the head football coach at Mount Vernon Presbyterian School in Sandy Springs. Coach Hill passed away Tuesday at a local hospital, just 11 days after being admitted.

Coach Hill's sister, Maria Hill-Harrison, said she is still in shock.

"Kind of just disbelief that it happened that quick and that fast," said Hill-Harrison.

She said her brother started feeling ill on March 12.

"He said he wasn't feeling well, just kind of laboring to breath, but he was just thinking it was his asthma," said Hill-Harrison.

Two days later, on March 14, he was admitted to the hospital. Hill-Harrison said doctors took precautions and isolated him as if he had COVID-19, even though the positive test results didn't come back until this past Saturday, three days before he died.

"It's bad enough you having the coronavirus and you're dying alone because you're isolated and then not being able to bury him and have a funeral," said Hill-Harrison.

The 63-year-old was a military veteran, a father of 6 girls, and of course, he loved sports. Hill-Harrison said if he wasn't playing he was coaching.

Coach Hill taught and coached at Mount Vernon for seven years. His colleagues at Mount Vernon say he cared deeply for the students, always challenging them to be better.

Mount Vernon has been closed since March 6, before Coach Hill was admitted to the hospital.

A statement from the school reads:

"The safety and well-being of all in our community are our first priority. Last week, we communicated with our School families and employees regarding details of possible exposure to COVID-19. Since our last day of school on campus on March 6, we have encouraged everyone in our community to monitor themselves and their children and to follow the guidelines of the CDC and seek medical attention if anyone develops symptoms of illness. We pray for a swift recovery for all affected by this virus and are grateful for the strength and resilience of our community during this difficult time."

