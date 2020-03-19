Family of a Floyd County woman who died of coronavirus complications speaks

The family of a Floyd County woman who died of complications from the coronavirus is asking everyone to take the disease seriously.

The daughter of 65-year-old Beth Wells and son-in-law talked with FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor following the death Wednesday at the Redmond Regional Hospital.

"When she was placed on a ventilator. We never thought it would end like this," daughter Hilary New shared from her home in Floyd county where she is quarantined. My mom had diabetes and hypertension, but she was quite functional and spent a lot of time at her beloved church, the Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville.

"It wasn't until Clay Bentley came out that we realized the link and made the connection of where she could have gotten it from. They are both in the same choir," Mrs. New recalled.

The 41-year old said Floyd Medical Center would not test her mom for COVID-19 because she did not fit the criteria. She says the hospital sent Ms. Wells home with pneumonia and antibiotics. Mrs. New said when her mother's fever continued she knew something else was wrong.

Mrs. New said she shared her mother's story because she wants all Americans to take this virus seriously and realize it can kill.

"Take precautions. Do what the government is asking. This is unchartered territory and we don't want this to keep spreading. I don't want my mother's death to go unnoticed," she concluded.

