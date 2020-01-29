Sandy Springs Fire Department shares intense video of burning building
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Sandy Springs Fire Department shared an intense video of firefighters battling a blaze at an apartment complex.
The fire happened on Tuesday at a multi-family complex. Officials said upon arrival firefighters found flames shooting from the attic.
Fire at apartment complex in Sandy Springs. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)
On Wednesday, the fire department shared a video on Facebook of firefighters entering the building as they worked to get the massive flames under control.
Four units were destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported.